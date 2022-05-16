BPD reports one killed in single-vehicle crash

Bakersfield Police Department officers reported a woman died as the result of a single-vehicle crash in the 3600 block of San Dimas Street on Saturday.
Lauraly Katie Alvarez, 18, was heading south on San Dimas around 11:57 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle, which then struck a curb and overturned, according to a coroner’s office news release.
She was pronounced dead at Kern Medical at 12:26 p.m.
It’s unknown if drugs and alcohol are factors in this crash.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.