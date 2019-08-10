Reports of an active shooter late Friday afternoon at Valley Plaza mall turned out to have been false, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
The agency said in a news release Friday night it responded at about 5:57 p.m. to a report of a man in possession of a firearm near the mall. But once officers arrived, they were unable to confirm shots had been fired or that anyone had seen anyone with a firearm.
"It was determined the reporting party had received the information second-hand via social media," the release stated.
Then, at 7:19 p.m., a second call came in that there was a person inside the mall with a firearm, according to the release. Officers later determined the call was related to someone "possibly involved in a petty theft."
"Officers searched the area, and again, there were no reports of shots fired, or any witnesses claiming to have seen anyone with a firearm," the release said.
The department said reports of shots fired were "unsubstantiated." It asked anyone with information about the situation to call the agency at 327-7111.
