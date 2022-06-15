BPD reports missing, at-risk 14-year-old boy

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance to find a missing, at-risk 14-year-old boy.
Jacob Medina was last seen June 14 in the 1000 block of Kentucky Street. He is a Hispanic boy, who is about 6 feet tall weighing around 140 pounds. Medina has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black pants and white-and-black Nike shoes.
Medina is considered at-risk because he has never run away before, police said.
Anyone with information about Media can call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.