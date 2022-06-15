 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BPD reports missing, at-risk 14-year-old boy

Jacob Medina

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance to find a missing, at-risk Jacob Medina, 14. He was last seen June 14 in the 1000 block of Kentucky Street.

 Courtesy of the BPD

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance to find a missing, at-risk 14-year-old boy.

Jacob Medina was last seen June 14 in the 1000 block of Kentucky Street. He is a Hispanic boy, who is about 6 feet tall weighing around 140 pounds. Medina has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black pants and white-and-black Nike shoes.

Medina is considered at-risk because he has never run away before, police said.

Anyone with information about Media can call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

Coronavirus Cases