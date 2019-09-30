The man who admittedly held a gun to his ex-brother-in-law's head and shot him "accidentally" said his mission became to "shoot everyone," including his ex-wife, the mother of their three children, according to a Bakersfield Police Department report filed in Kern County Superior Court.
Moris Matauto Gilmente, 39, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of recklessly evading police after he admittedly shot and killed 20-year-old Carlos Abraham and 34-year-old Louise Abraham Sept. 23.
He is being held in the Kern County Jail on no bail pending court proceedings. Gilmente will next appear in court Wednesday for an arraignment.
Just before 1 a.m. Sept. 23, Bakersfield police officers responded to the Santa Fe Apartments at 617 Union Ave. for reports of people screaming. After learning a shooting had occurred and the suspect was leaving the complex in a car, police attempted to stop the vehicle, BPD said.
The driver, later identified as Gilmente, allegedly led officers on a vehicle pursuit, which ended at Highway 178 at the Oswell Street off-ramp when Gilmente's car crashed into a parked car, BPD said.
Gilmente, the Abrahams and their three children all lived in an apartment together, the documents said.
On Sept. 23, Gilmente, Louise Abraham and Carlos Abraham along with some of their neighbors were sitting in the complex's parking lot drinking. Gilmente and Louise Abraham began arguing outside and continued to argue in their apartment, the report said. Neighbors eventually heard a woman's voice, now identified as Louise Abraham, screaming "no, no!" and then heard gunshots a few seconds later, ending the woman's screams, the report said.
Another neighbor who heard the gunshots was told by one of the children that Carlos Abraham was attempting to protect his sister before being shot by Gilmente, the BPD report said. The children were inside the apartment at the time.
The apartment complex's manager, whose name is redacted in the report, told police she had previously received information from her residents that Gilmente was under the influence in the parking lot. He was "threatening to shoot residents with a firearm," the report said.
In a statement to police, Gilmente said he thought he was shooting at his neighbors. He also told police he had been drinking Vodka since 9 a.m. that day and didn't remember parts of the shooting, the report said. But he knew his goal was to "kill the rest of his enemies" because his consequences would be the same as if he had only killed one person, the report said.
The Kern County Superior Court website showed that a man with the same name as Gilmente was charged with numerous crimes dating back to 2011, pleading no contest to DUI, multiple counts of battery and violating a court order to prevent domestic violence.
