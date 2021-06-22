BPD reports apprehending homicide suspect who escaped from Lerdo

Bakersfield police announced late Monday they have apprehended a man who escaped from Lerdo Justice Facility almost two months ago after being charged with the homicide of 3-year-old Major Sutton.
Tyrone Deangelo Johnson was arrested after a brief chase following an attempted traffic stop at 8:29 p.m. near River Boulevard and Height Street, the Bakersfield Police Department said in a news release.
It said Johnson, the driver, failed to yield but was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit that began after the vehicle he was driving hit an occupied vehicle at River and Bernard Street. The occupants of that vehicle were reportedly uninjured.
The release also said the vehicle's passenger, 23-year-old Bruce Davis, was additionally arrested on suspicion of evading officers and firearm and gang-related charges.
Johnson was one of two men, along with David Reagan Palms, who escaped from Lerdo early on the morning of April 28. Both are accused in Sutton's death.
BPD said its investigation of the matter continues and anyone with information should call the agency at 661-327-7111.