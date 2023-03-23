BPD releases video of six-hour standoff in which multiple residences were struck by bullets

The Bakersfield Police Department said Thursday an investigation into the use of force during a six-hour standoff with a shooting suspect is still ongoing, but released video footage of the incident.
Police were told a woman was held against her will in a house in the 7700 block of Cibola Drive on Jan. 17. When they arrived, crisis negotiators told suspect Richard Firo to leave the house unarmed.
Firo didn’t listen, but a woman inside walked away from the house, according to the video. As she walked away, Firo began firing shots and police returned fire.
Screaming, the woman rushed over to police, according to the video.
“Don’t kill him,” the woman said in the video. “Please, please.”
A six-hour standoff ensued during which the suspect was heard manipulating his gun and fired at police officers. BPD’s video said officers didn’t fire back after the initial burst of gunfire.
Firo’s bullets hit multiple residences behind police officers and a person was struck by a bullet. This person survived with a non-life threatening injury, BPD reported.
Firo eventually surrendered to officers at 3:45 a.m. He’s been charged with 17 felonies, including attempted murder.