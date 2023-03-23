 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BPD releases video of six-hour standoff in which multiple residences were struck by bullets

Screen Shot 2023-03-23 at 6.16.17 PM.png

The Bakersfield Police Department said Thursday an investigation into the use-of-force into an six-hour standoff with a shooting suspect is still ongoing but released video footage of the incident. These weapons were found in the house where suspect Richard Firo refused to leave. 

 Courtesy of BPD

The Bakersfield Police Department said Thursday an investigation into the use of force during a six-hour standoff with a shooting suspect is still ongoing, but released video footage of the incident.

Police were told a woman was held against her will in a house in the 7700 block of Cibola Drive on Jan. 17. When they arrived, crisis negotiators told suspect Richard Firo to leave the house unarmed.

Coronavirus Cases