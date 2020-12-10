The Bakersfield Police Department has posted a community debriefing regarding an officer-involved shooting on Nov. 10 in the 3800 block of White Lane.
In an online video, the debriefing summarizes the events from that evening and provides footage from the shooting captured with officer-worn body cameras.
To view the video, click on this link: https://youtu.be/39RGSb0Ltbg
According to BPD, the incident occurred at 7:26 p.m.
Police said a suspected home intruder, 20-year-old Alejandro Chagoya, shot at officers several times while being pursued.
Three officers returned fire, BPD said, eventually sending Chagoya to the hospital with a gunshot wound police described as “non-life-threatening.”
After receiving medical treatment, BPD said, Chagoya was discharged from the hospital on the same day of the shooting and was booked into Kern County jail on suspicion of kidnapping during the commission of a carjacking, robbery, six counts of attempted murder of a public official and burglary.
A BPD news release said the involved officers are on modified duty pending a determination by the Police Chief Greg Terry as to the appropriateness of their actions under state law and department policy.
The officers involved in the shooting were Detective Keith Schlecht, a 13-year veteran of the department; Detective Brent Thomas, an eight-year veteran; and Officer Chad Dickson, who’s been with the department one year.