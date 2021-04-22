BPD releases statistics on Wednesday DUI checkpoint

The Bakersfield Police Department released statistics from a DUI / driver’s license checkpoint that was conducted overnight Wednesday in the 200 block of Union Avenue.
According to a BPD news release, a total of 927 vehicles were screened by officers. Seven drivers were detained for further evaluation to determine their sobriety influence level and three were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, the news release stated.
Twenty-eight drivers were cited for driving while unlicensed and 25 were cited for driving with a suspended license, police said.
Fifty-four vehicles were seized as a result of the checkpoint. Forty-seven of them were impounded and seven were released to licensed drivers.