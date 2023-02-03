 Skip to main content
BPD releases statement about 'Killing County' docuseries, says there are factual and statistical inaccuracies in portrayal

The Bakersfield Police Department released a statement Friday about the docuseries "Killing County" that looks at controversial police killings throughout Bakersfield's history and said the department is creating a "transparency portal" so people can make their own judgments about "statistical and factual inaccuracies" about the documentary. 

Released Friday, "Killing County" focuses on five victims of shootings by police and Kern County Sheriff's deputies. It was produced by ABC News Studios and Kaepernick Media, which could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

