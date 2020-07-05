Bakersfield Police have released the photo of a suspicious vehicle seen around the time of a 13-year-old girl's disappearance.
Police are asking for the community’s assistance in locating Patricia Alatorre, who was last seen at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Hosking Avenue and Wible Road. Alatorre is described as Hispanic, 5’0”, 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
The vehicle seen in the area around the time of Alatorre’s disappearance is described as a white older model pick-up, police said.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.
