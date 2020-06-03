Bakersfield Police have released a photo of a suspect in the defacing of the Fallen Officer Memorial in front of the downtown station that happened during recent protests.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect or other information related to the investigation is encouraged to contact Detective J. Perez at 326-3593 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
Additionally, BPD is asking for video evidence related to the assaults, vandalisms, or other criminal offenses that occurred between Friday and Monday at the protest events. It can be submitted online to: https://bakersfieldpdca.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/vandalism_crimes
