The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a vandalism and arson case that occurred at St. Francis of Assisi Parish on Wednesday.
BPD, which on Monday released a photo of the suspect, described the man as a 25- to 35-year-old with a medium build and bald or shaved head.
The word "rape" was spray-painted on the walls of the parish in at least three places, and a garbage can was also set on fire outside the church Wednesday morning. The incident occurred days after BPD announced it found "no criminal behavior with corroborative evidence" in a case of alleged sexual battery by Monsignor Craig Harrison.
BPD found no hard evidence, such as photos or videos, to corroborate the allegations and therefore did not recommend charges to the Kern County District Attorney's Office.
Harrison will remain on paid leave from his position with the church, as he is still being investigated by two other police departments and the Catholic Diocese of Fresno stemming from two other sexual misconduct allegations. One allegation is from 1988 when Harrison served at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Merced and the other is from 1998 when Harrison served at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Firebaugh.
Anyone with information regarding the vandalism at St. Francis is encouraged to contact Detective Dunn at 326-3876 or BPD at 327-7111.
(3) comments
Fight rape and sexual abuse, NOT taggers.
Hopefully we can walk and chew gum at the same time and prosecute both.
Keep your zipper up, know it all.
this parish feeds and cares for the homeless like few others. It's multiracial and requires anyone working with kids a Sheriffs Dept. background check, fingerprints, et al. The pastor is personally responsible for making it happen.
