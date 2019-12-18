The Bakersfield Police Department released the names of 26 people arrested in Operation Deep South, an investigation that saw 35 gang members from Bakersfield, Riverside County, Portland, Ore. and Las Vegas arrested over the past three months.
Twenty-one of those gang members hailed from the Bakersfield area.
Here was the list BPD provided Wednesday:
Joseph Bates (age 30) - Federal Firearms Charges
Clayton Browne (age 28) - Narcotics Sales/ Conspiracy
Jirunique Burton (age 19) - Organized Retail Theft/ Conspiracy/ Gang
Datreyon Coleman (age 18) - Assault with a Deadly Weapon/ Attempted Murder/ Gang
Whitney Earnest (age 32) - Organized Retail Theft/ Conspiracy/ Gang
Rochelle Fuller (age 47) - Accessory to a Crime/ Gang
Diana Gonzalez (age 30) - Prostitution
Darnell Hammond (age 23) - Organized Retail Theft/ Conspiracy/ Gang
Jimil Herron (age 28)- Assault with a Deadly Weapon/ Attempted Murder/ Gang (Arrested in Sacramento/ transported back to Bakersfield)
William Jackson (age 29) - Accessory to a Crime/ Gang
Lacoroa Johnson (age 36) - Organized Retail Theft/ Conspiracy/ Gang
Tyrell Kimber (age 23) - Burglary/ Illegal Firearms Possession/ Gang
Robert Lee (age 34) - Burglary (Las Vegas)
Jerron Mays (age 36) - Parole Violation
Adolphus Newell (age 23) - Burglary/ Firearms Possession (Oregon)
Franklin Randle (age 26) - Assault with a Deadly Weapon/ Attempted Murder/ Gang
Jacob Ray (age 20) - Burglary (Las Vegas)
Jerome Roberson (age 32) - Federal Prostitution Charges
Tyrese Robinson (age 20) - Illegal Firearms Possession/ Gang
Stephanie Scott (age 24) - Possession of Stolen Property
Preanna Simpkins (age 28) - Accessory to a Crime
Tanarri Stocker (age 35) - Illegal Firearms Possession
Carnell Tanner (age 23) - Accessory to a Crime/ Gang/ Organized Retail Theft
Miasha Thomas (age 21) - Burglary/ Gang (Las Vegas)
Richard Walker (age 40) - Assault with a Deadly Weapon/ Attempted Murder/ Gang (Arrested in Yuca Valley/ transported back to Bakersfield)
China Williams (age 27) Organized Retail Theft/ Gang/ Conspiracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.