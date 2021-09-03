BPD releases footage of shooting that left 1 suspect dead

The Bakersfield Police Department released the body-camera footage detailing an officer-involved shooting that happened around 4:27 p.m. June 24 at a Houghton Road off-ramp at Highway 99.
At 4:21 a.m. that day, two Bakersfield Police Department officers were patrolling Fremont Street and Bradley Avenue because of the large number of auto thefts and catalytic converter thefts in the area, according to the BPD.
Officers saw a red Chevrolet, occupied by three men, parked in the wrong direction. They attempted to conduct a vehicle code violation stop on the vehicle, but the car did not yield. Police officers pursued the car, traveling more than 100 mph, for six minutes, according to the BPD video.
The suspect’s car crashed into a tree and all three fled on foot, police said.
Officer R. Guerrero discharged his gun after he saw an armed suspect was running toward him, according to the BPD.
The suspect died on the scene. A loaded shotgun was recovered, which the suspect was carrying when the officer discharged his firearm, according to the BPD. Two other loaded handguns were found in the suspect’s backpack.
Two people, Wasco resident Jorge Retamoza-Martinez, 29, and Bakersfield resident Jose Alberto Perez Jr., 32, were arrested June 25 on suspicion of grand theft, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, conspiracy, being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition and resisting arrest.
Perez Jr. was arrested on suspicion of one additional charge, felony evading.
An investigation into the use of force is being conducted to determine if the officer’s actions complied with the law and department policy, BPD said.