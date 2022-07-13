BPD releases footage of June shooting between policeman and suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department released footage Wednesday of an incident under investigation, which involved an officer and a suspect who exchanged gunfire in June.
A use-of-force investigation is ongoing into whether BPD Officer R. Johnson, who's been on the force for about a year, was in compliance with state law and department policy when shooting at the suspect, who was later identified as John Vaughn, of Lake Isabella, according to a BPD news release. No one was injured from this incident, police have said.
Police received reports at 3:45 a.m. June 13 of a man brandishing a handgun at a convenience store clerk in southeast Bakersfield. The suspect left the store in a silver Mazda with purple rims, according to the video.
A responding two-officer patrol unit found the Mazda in the area, the video stated. A man standing next to the vehicle matched a description provided of the suspect in the store, police said.
The video shows police telling the suspect to raise his hands, but the man goes back into his vehicle. A pursuit ensues, according to the video.
An officer says in the video that the Mazda was possibly breaking down and there is a possible black firearm inside the vehicle.
The video states Vaughn, 48, fires shots while officers were in the car, according to the footage. Police returned fire while the suspect was running. Both officers attempted to find the suspect and ultimately spotted him under a car.
No one was hit by gunfire. Medical help was called to the scene because Vaughn complained of chest pain.
Both the firearm and vehicle driven by Vaughn were stolen, police said.
Vaughn was not listed in custody as of Wednesday afternoon. He was charged as Robert John Vaughn and faces two counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, grand theft of a firearm, taking a vehicle without the owner's consent and possessing a stolen vehicle.
Watch the full video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bZbhKNxbpok&t=82s.