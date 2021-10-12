BPD releases footage of fatal shooting; investigation by the California Dept. of Justice underway

The Bakersfield Police Department released footage Tuesday of a shooting by a BPD officer that left dead one civilian who was unarmed at the time of the Aug. 7 shooting.
The California Department of Justice will handle the investigation, as per Assembly Bill 1506. The legislation requires the Attorney General’s office to conduct its own inquiry into all officer-involved shootings resulting in the death of an unarmed civilian.
The night begins with a call to the BPD about a domestic disturbance at 12:35 a.m. in the 2300 block of Brazil Avenue. Shots were fired, but no one was injured and the suspect, driving a green Chevrolet, fled, the BPD stated in a video.
A security guard then called 911, saying a man driving a green Chevrolet shot at them. At 12:56 a.m., the BPD received this call from a construction site northwest of Panama Lane and Buena Vista Road. No one suffered injuries, BPD said in the video.
The first shooting occurred after 2:50 a.m. when a police chase resulted in the suspect’s car striking a barrier wall, according to the video. The suspect fired multiple times at officers exiting their vehicle. Police officers returned fire, according to BPD’s video. No cameras were turned on during this time, the BPD said in the video.
The pursuit lasted less than a minute and in the “immediacy” of the shooting, police did not turn on their cameras until after the first exchange of gunfire, the BPD stated.
Citizens and the BPD dispatch center said the suspect had fled over the concrete wall and in the backyards of residences in the 5700 block of Autumn Crest Drive. Witnesses told police the suspect discarded his handgun; however, officers had also received notice that the suspect had another handgun, according to the video.
Police officers then began searching for the suspect in the backyards of a residential area.
“He makes one wrong move, you send that dog,” said BPD officers.
Officers repeatedly identified themselves and warned the suspect to come out with his hands up to surrender peacefully. Police also said they would send a dog, which would find the suspect and bite him, according to the video.
Officers then entered the yard with their lethals, taser and a non-lethal weapon, according to the video.
The suspect was then located inside a trash can at 3:15 a.m., according to the video.
“He has something in his hands!” police officers said.
A man later identified by the coroner's office as Che Nue Zuniga jumps out of the trash can and starts to run toward officers. Multiple shots of gunfire were fired as three officers discharged their firearms during this second shooting, according to BPD’s video.
Officers attempted to render medical aid, but Zuniga died at the scene.
No weapon was found in the suspect’s possession. The suspect’s firearm, which was found to have been fired fully, was located in a nearby backyard in his “path of flight,” the BPD stated.
Officers involved in the shooting are Officer C. Puryear, Officer S. Mann, Senior Officer J. Pena, Officer C. Dickson and Officer D. Ramseur. All involved officers remain on modified duty pending a review by Chief Greg Terry and the California Department of Justice.