BPD releases body cam footage in Aug. 15 officer-involved shooting

Screen Shot 2022-09-15 at 5.49.10 PM.png

This screengrab from security footage released by the Bakersfield Police Department shows a suspect, Martiniano Jimenez, throwing objects he apparently took from near the front door of a house on Aquamarine Peak Way at a car parked in the driveway. 

 Courtesy BPD

The Bakersfield Police Department released Thursday body-cam and home-security footage, as well as its narrative, regarding an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that happened Aug. 15. 

The incident began when a man who officers later identified as Martiniano Jimenez, 35, was reportedly trying to break down the front door of a residence that was not his at around 5:20 a.m.

