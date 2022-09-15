BPD releases body cam footage in Aug. 15 officer-involved shooting

The Bakersfield Police Department released Thursday body-cam and home-security footage, as well as its narrative, regarding an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that happened Aug. 15.
The incident began when a man who officers later identified as Martiniano Jimenez, 35, was reportedly trying to break down the front door of a residence that was not his at around 5:20 a.m.
Security footage from the victims' home, which was in the BPD debriefing, appears to show a man approaching the front door of a residence in the 5700 block of Aquamarine Peak Way, and then a loud pounding is heard at the door.
Jimenez then appears to grab something from near the front entrance and throw the object against a truck parked in the driveway.
After Jimenez grabs several other items and throws them at the truck, he is ordered to stop by Bakersfield Police officers who've arrived on scene.
Instead of complying with the officers, Jimenez appears to approach one with something in his hand, which the BPD report identified as a rock. The officer backs away from Jimenez as the suspect approaches, and he appears to fire a warning shot at the ground near Jimenez, who continues undeterred and dares the officers to kill him.
Shortly thereafter, Jimenez goes down after another officer uses a Taser twice. The first Taser did not appear to have any effect.
During the incident, according to the BPD report, one officer discharged his firearm — which did not hit Jimenez — and two Taser devices were deployed.
"The investigation is not yet concluded and the results have not yet been forwarded to the DA's office for review," according to Sgt. Robert Pair, spokesman for the BPD, who added that the department tries, when possible, to release footage of such incidents within 30 days of their occurrence.
Jimenez was charged Aug. 17 with assault with a deadly weapon not a firearm, obstructing an officer and vandalism. He was not listed as in custody as of Thursday.