The Bakersfield Police Department has denied allegations that officers arrested a man for gun threats targeting Walmart stores in Bakersfield this weekend.
According to BPD, there were several posts on social media alleging an active shooter threat for Walmart stores in the area, but the department said the claims were unsubstantiated. They are also denying that a man was arrested for gun threats and that he was part of a group planning mass shootings at Walmart stores this weekend.
BPD is not currently investigating any people who have threatened violence at Walmart or any other locations. If any information about an imminent threat to public safety is received, BPD said they will act immediately, and a formal notification would be made to the community.
BPD encourages anyone to contact law enforcement with any concerns that a crime is occurring, going to occur, or has occurred in the area.
