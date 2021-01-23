The newest Bakersfield Police Department academy class has finished its first week of training.
It is the fourth academy funded by the Public Safety & Vital Services Measure, also known as Measure N, according to a city memo. Some of this sales tax goes toward bolstering the ranks of officers on the streets.
The 38 recruits began training Tuesday at the BPD training center, practicing arrest and control techniques and being introduced to the criminal justice system. They've also had instruction on leadership and ethics, the city memo said.
This class is expected to graduate in June.