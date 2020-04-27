Authorities recovered the body of a man Monday near a reported rock slide in the foothills west of the California Living Museum on Alfred Harrell Highway.
Bakersfield Police Department said in a news release that the man had been located by officers Sunday evening and was found to be deceased. BPD requested help from Bakersfield Fire to remove boulders in the area but due to difficult terrain and lack of lighting, the recovery was put off until Monday morning.
The Kern County Coroner’s Office will confirm and release the identity of the decedent a later time.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
