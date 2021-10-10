You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BPD receives two grants to enforce traffic safety

Slide Public Safety

The Bakersfield Police Department received two grants from the California Office of Traffic Safety to enforce traffic laws, the department announced Sunday.

They include a $400,000 Selective Traffic Enforcement Program grant and a $33,000 Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Program grant.

BPD said the grants will fund:

• DUI checkpoints and patrols focused on suspected impaired drivers.

• Enforcement operations focused on top violations that cause crashes, including speeding, failure to yield, stop sign and/or red-light running, and improper turning or lane changes.

• Enforcement operations focused on distracted drivers in violation of California’s hands-free cell phone law.

• Bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operations focused on driver behaviors that put vulnerable road users at risk.

• Community education presentations on traffic safety.

Coronavirus Cases