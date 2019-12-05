Keith Hayes, 26, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of operating an illegal casino after Bakersfield police searched a location in the 3400 block of K Street.
Officers located 19 gaming modems, two large "fish games," $2,500 in cash, a firearm and more than an ounce of methamphetamine, a Bakersfield Police Department news release said.
Six additional people at the casino were arrested on suspicion of various crimes, ranging from felony arrest warrants to drug possession. Nine people were cited and released for outstanding misdemeanor warrants and misdemeanor drug charges.
Anyone with information related to this investigation or other illegal gaming operations in the city is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.
