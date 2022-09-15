 Skip to main content
BPD: Pursuit leads to arrests of 4 suspected gang members

Firearm Arrests Pursuit.jpg

During the minuteslong pursuit, which ended when the driver crashed into a street pole at East California Avenue and South King Street, officers observed four firearms being through from the vehicle, the release noted.

 Courtesy BPD

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested four men on suspicion of being involved in a criminal street gang and other charges after a pursuit Tuesday.

Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop for a speeding violation near the intersection of El Toro Drive and Wayside Park around 11 p.m., when the vehicle failed to yield, according to a BPD news release.

