A man was arrested Wednesday after he hit two cars — including a police patrol car — during a vehicle pursuit with officers, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

It began once officers got a report of a stabbing and went to the 400 block of 20th Street. Officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the area to see if it was involved in the incident, but the motorist, Leopoldo Barrios, 40, drove away. It was later concluded there was no report of a stabbing.