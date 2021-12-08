You have permission to edit this article.
BPD: Police arrest 4-time DUI offender in connection to traffic collision that killed child, man

A woman drove onto a sidewalk and killed a child and a man Wednesday on Panama Lane, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Investigators determined Lisa Core, 46, of Bakersfield, was driving under the influence of a controlled substance during the incident at about 1:16 p.m. in the 1400 block of Panama Lane, BPD said in a news release. A 10-year-old and a 19-year-old man died. Their identities have not been released. 

Core suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said. 

She is a four-time DUI offender, Bakersfield police said. Core was arrested on suspicion of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of drugs, driving on a suspended license due to a DUI conviction and being a four-time DUI offender.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the BPD at 661-327-7111.

