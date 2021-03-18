BPD: Pedestrian struck by vehicle on White Lane, driver suspected of DUI

A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle in the 2500 block of White Lane on Wednesday night.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, the incident occurred at around 8:09 p.m. when officers responded to the scene and located a man down near the roadway. He is being treated at a local hospital for life-threatening injuries, the news release stated.
The BPD said the driver of the vehicle was determined to be driving under the influence and was booked into the Kern County Jail.
Police said the pedestrian was crossing the road outside of a crosswalk when he was struck by the vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.