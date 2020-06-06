The pedestrian who was hit by a car during a demonstration held Wednesday has died, the Bakersfield Police Department reported Saturday.
The name of the person will be released by the Kern County coroner's office.
The BPD said in a news release that its major collision investigation team is looking into the incident and investigators obtained video filmed by a community member "who was trailing the main group of demonstrators as they marched westbound on California Avenue toward Oak Street."
The video shows the pedestrian was going north across the eastbound lanes of traffic toward the center median when he was struck about 10:23 p.m., the BPD said.
Police said the vehicle had its headlights on, was going at a speed consistent with traffic and the driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
The BPD noted that it talked to people at the scene, and people have posted on social media that they witnessed the incident, but officers have not been able to contact them. The department previously said that "several community members have posted on social media regarding their beliefs and statements that the pedestrian in this incident was struck intentionally."
In Saturday's statement, the BPD wrote: "A final determination for this collision will be made once all the evidence has been collected, and investigative reports have been completed and reviewed."
The BPD said that anyone who has information should call 327-7111 or email Officer C. Ott at cott@bakersfieldpd.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.