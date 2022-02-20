 Skip to main content
BPD: Pedestrian outside crosswalk struck, killed

A pedestrian who was mid-block, outside a crosswalk was hit and killed in the 4300 block of White Lane Sunday morning, according to Bakersfield police.

Officers dispatched at 3:29 a.m. found a man, whose identity has not been released, with major injuries and he was pronounced deceased, BPD said in a news release.

The driver of the vehicle that had been traveling west remained at the scene, and police said neither speed nor alcohol/drug impairment were factors in the collision.

Police said anyone with information can call 661-327-7111.

