BPD: Pedestrian outside crosswalk struck, killed

A pedestrian who was mid-block, outside a crosswalk was hit and killed in the 4300 block of White Lane Sunday morning, according to Bakersfield police.
Officers dispatched at 3:29 a.m. found a man, whose identity has not been released, with major injuries and he was pronounced deceased, BPD said in a news release.
The driver of the vehicle that had been traveling west remained at the scene, and police said neither speed nor alcohol/drug impairment were factors in the collision.
Police said anyone with information can call 661-327-7111.