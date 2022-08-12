 Skip to main content
BPD: Pedestrian killed in traffic collision on Panama Lane

The Bakersfield Police Department reported a woman was struck and killed while walking in the roadway on the eastbound side of Panama Lane.

The woman was found around 11 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of East Panama Lane. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

