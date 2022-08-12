BPD: Pedestrian killed in traffic collision on Panama Lane

The Bakersfield Police Department reported a woman was struck and killed while walking in the roadway on the eastbound side of Panama Lane.
The woman was found around 11 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of East Panama Lane. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The motorist is cooperating with the investigation. Neither speed nor intoxication appear to be factors at this time, according to a BPD news release.
The identity of the pedestrian has not yet been released.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.