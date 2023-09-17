Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the death of a pedestrian early Sunday morning in northwest Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Officers who went to the 9500 block of Meacham Road at 2:38 a.m. found a man down in the road with major injuries. He died at a hospital.
BPD said a man was driving west on Meacham when he hit the pedestrian who was also going west in the roadway. The man who was driving stayed at the scene and cooperated, BPD said in a news release.
BPD did not specify who was believed to have used alcohol.
Police ask that anyone with information call 661-327-7111.