Bakersfield police officers responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle at about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday at Parker Avenue and Oriole Street, according to a BPD news release. Police say the vehicle fled the scene of the crash and is described as possibly a Dodge Challenger or Charger with two-tone black and gray paint.
The pedestrian was sent to an area hospital where the man later died from his injuries, according to the report. The identity of the pedestrian will be released by Kern County Coroner's Office after his family are notified.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.