BPD partners with safety app to deter crime

The Bakersfield Police Department announced a partnership with the Neighbors by Ring app Monday to help deter and solve crimes.
“The Neighbors app network has millions of users across the nation and has already been proven in other jurisdictions to catch package thieves, stop burglaries, and keep neighborhoods safe,” the BPD said in a news release. "This additional effort is part of our department's continued commitment to working with members of our community to deter and solve crime in our neighborhoods."
Neighbors enables users to input their address and see crime reports throughout their area. Many residents took advantage of this channel to inform the BPD of incidents, which propelled the BPD to partner with the app, said Carina Ortiz, the community relations unit supervisor.
“Where people are at is where we need to go,” Ortiz said.
The community relations unit within the BPD oversees “education, outreach and engagement” for the law enforcement agency, Ortiz said. Under this description, the unit also manages the Neighborhood Watch program, and other platforms to monitor crime throughout the city. Ortiz said the department chose this app because the process to intake reports becomes localized; many other platforms cater to a wide range of audiences.
Ortiz said many residents also prefer interacting with the BPD through Facebook, Instagram or Nextdoor. Neighbors is another addition to the multiple resources the law enforcement agency employs.
“This is just one more platform to engage with our community,” Ortiz said.
Anyone with a smartphone can download Neighbors for free on iOS and Android to upload images, videos and information about crime and other safety related incidents. Ring, the parent company that created the app, also sells other safety devices such as doorbells equipped with video and cameras. However, anyone can download the app and use its services without purchasing the company's other products, Ortiz said.
There is not allocated staffing to address all concerns immediately, Ortiz added. The app is not meant to replace 911 and will not be monitored 24/7, Ortiz added. Residents can call the BPD non-emergency number at 661-327-7111 in order to file a report, the BPD said in a news release.