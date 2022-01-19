BPD: Parents arrested after toddler overdoses; fentanyl found in crib

The Bakersfield Police Department announced Wednesday that the parents of a toddler were arrested after their child ingested fentanyl and was taken to a local hospital.
The 1-year-old boy is in stable condition, according to a BPD news release. His parents, John Lawson, 20, and Gabriella Goldberg, 20, were arrested Saturday after the child was found not breathing in their home.
Lawson and Goldberg posted their bail of $25,000 and $35,000, respectively, Kern County Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said in an email. Their arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 7.
Officers responded to the 8200 block of Kroll Way to reports of a baby not breathing, the BPD said. A caller told police the boy was blue in color, according to BPD’s news release.
Responding officers administered CPR and revived the child. An investigation showed the boy was “experiencing a fentanyl overdose,” police said. Fentanyl and narcotics paraphernalia was found in the residence, and the boy’s crib, the news release added.
The boy is in the custody of Child Protective Services and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.
These incidents are sadly not uncommon, said BPD spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair.
Nationally, the use of fentanyl has increased and Kern County has not been left untouched, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office said. More than 200 Kern County residents died from a fentanyl-related overdose in 2021, the DA added.
Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said her office will consider murder and manslaughter charges, if drug dealers distribute fentanyl and someone dies as a result.
“The number of fentanyl overdose deaths in Kern County is now greater than the number of homicide victims, and as the dangers of fentanyl become increasingly obvious, dealers should be held accountable for the deaths that their illegal drug sales cause,” Zimmer said in an email. “A drug dealer who furnishes illicit fentanyl endangers the lives of everyone he supplies it to, and drug users often have no way of knowing if an illegal drug contains fentanyl, and if so in what quantity.”
Representatives from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, the BPD and Zimmer will appear on a fentanyl forum and panel discussion from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. A family who lost a loved one from fentanyl overdose will also tell their story.
The panel will air on KGET-17 and on the Bakersfield Recovery Services Facebook page.