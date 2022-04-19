BPD: Pair sought after hammer attack at Costco

Bakersfield Police Department officers are trying to identify a man and a woman who committed armed robbery and aggravated assault at a big-box retailer on April 12.
A store manager confronted a man and a woman suspected of stealing alcohol around 10:41 a.m. at the Costco at 3800 Rosedale Highway, according to a BPD news release. The suspects assaulted her with a hammer.
The woman sustained “traumatic injury,” the release noted, adding the couple fled the area after the assault.
The first suspect was described as a Black man, early 20s, with a medium build wearing a facemask, and the other suspect was a Black woman, early 20s, with a slim build, wearing a facemask.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.