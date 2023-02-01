BPD, other agencies arrest 386 suspects in statewide human trafficking investigation, including locals

The Kern County Human Trafficking Task Force participated in a statewide operation with 82 other law enforcement agencies to arrest 368 suspects and rescue 131 victims of human trafficking, including arresting at least 14 suspects in Bakersfield.
Dubbed Operation Reclaim and Rebuild, officers focused on searching for sex trafficking victims from Jan. 22 until Saturday.
Two adult sex trafficking victims were identified in Bakersfield and 10 arrests were made for soliciting prostitutes. Four men were also arrested for “charges associated with ongoing human trafficking investigations," according to a BPD news release.
A Bakersfield Police Department watch commander said he didn’t have names of those arrested early Wednesday evening.
Those with information about this investigation may call the BPD at 661-327-7111.