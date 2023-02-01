 Skip to main content
BPD, other agencies arrest 386 suspects in statewide human trafficking investigation, including locals

The Kern County Human Trafficking Task Force participated in a statewide operation with 82 other law enforcement agencies to arrest 368 suspects and rescue 131 victims of human trafficking, including arresting at least 14 suspects in Bakersfield.

Dubbed Operation Reclaim and Rebuild, officers focused on searching for sex trafficking victims from Jan. 22 until Saturday.

