Police arrested an Oregon man on Monday for alleged communication with a minor with intent to commit a sex offense as well as other associated charges.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, officers conducted an investigation into online conversations between the suspect and a minor. Police determined that 21-year-old Antonio Camacho, of West Salem, Oregon, had contacted the juvenile victim in Bakersfield through an online social media platform, the news release stated.
Police said that Camacho had represented himself to be 16 years old and solicited the juvenile, who was under 14, to send him inappropriate images.
Police said that Camacho traveled to Bakersfield and made several attempts to have the juvenile leave with him. He was located in Bakersfield and arrested, the BPD said.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the BPD at 327-7111.