BPD: One woman found dead, one injured in vehicle shooting

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 4900 block of Centaur Street in Bakersfield that left one woman dead and another wounded.
Officers responding to the report of a shooting around 11:04 p.m. Sunday found two women in a vehicle who had sustained gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the hospital from injuries sustained in the shooting. The second victim is in stable condition and expected to survive her injuries, according to police officials.
No suspect has been arrested at this time, and no suspect information was available as of Monday morning.
Detectives suspect the motive is “an important element to the ongoing investigation,” according to Sgt. Robert Pair, spokesman for the Bakersfield Police Department, who said he was unable to release any additional information.
The identity of the victim has not been released pending the notification of the next of kin.
Anyone with information about the crime can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.