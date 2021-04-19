BPD: One suspect arrested, another still at large after foot pursuit

One man was arrested while another suspect remains at large following a foot pursuit in the 400 block of Oregon Street on Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department.
According to the BPD, the incident occurred at around 10:52 a.m. when officers attempted to make contact with the two suspects who both fled on foot.
During the pursuit, one of the men, 28-year-old Joe Martinez, discarded a firearm onto the roof of a residence. He was taken into custody and the firearm was recovered, the news release stated.
The second suspect was not located, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.