A female pedestrian was killed and a male pedestrian was injured Saturday when a pickup truck went onto a sidewalk and hit them Saturday morning, Bakersfield Police reported.
Officers were dispatched at 11:17 a.m. to a parking lot in the 2800 block of Oswell Street for a collision involving the truck and two pedestrians.
"The driver of the vehicle was involved in a parking maneuver when his vehicle drove onto the sidewalk and struck the pedestrians," BPD said in a news release. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police reported.
The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital where she died. The man suffered what police called minor to moderate injuries and also was taken to a hospital.
Alcohol and speed were not a factor in the collision, BPD said.
Police ask that anyone with information call them at 327-7111.