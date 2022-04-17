BPD: One killed in vehicle-vs.-pedestrian collision

The Bakersfield Police Department reported a woman was killed after being struck by a car Saturday evening, according to a BPD release.
BPD officers reported the woman was hit around 7:59 p.m. near the intersection of H Street and Isil Avenue while trying to cross the road outside of a crosswalk, per the release.
She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where she died from injuries she sustained in the collision. Her identification has not yet been released.
The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian is cooperating with the investigation, which is ongoing, according to the BPD. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected as factors at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this case can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.