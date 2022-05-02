BPD: One killed in shooting on Panorama Drive

Bakersfield Police Department officers reported one person was killed Sunday in a shooting in the 700 block of Panorama Drive.
Officers responded to the area at 10:58 p.m. and found two individuals with gunshot wounds.
Both were taken by ambulance to a local hospital. One of the victims, a man whose identity has not yet been released, ultimately died from injuries sustained in the shooting. The other victim was treated for minor injuries, and is currently in stable condition.
The BPD’s Robbery/Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.