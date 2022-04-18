BPD: One killed in shooting on Avila Street

Bakersfield Police Department officers reported a man was killed Sunday evening in a shooting in the 8600 block of Avila Street.
Officers responded to the area around 11:23 p.m. and found Jarvis Keith Naff Jr., 26, of Bakersfield, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was shot 12 minutes earlier, according to a coroner’s office report. He was declared dead at the scene.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
No suspect information was mentioned in the BPD report announcing the shooting.
Anyone with information can call Detective Tommy Hernandez at 661-326-3501 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.