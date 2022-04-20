BPD: One killed in officer-involved shooting

A Bakersfield Police Department officer shot and killed a suspect who shot at a police officer in Planz Park on Wednesday, according to a BPD news release.
The incident began after BPD officers tried to pull over a maroon Chevrolet Tahoe near the intersection of Planz Road and South H Street, the release stated.
The SUV failed to stop and accelerated away from officers, leading to a pursuit that stopped when the SUV crashed into a pole on the south side of the road in the 1600 block of Planz Road.
Two men immediately exited the vehicle: the driver who was taken into custody without incident, and a man who fled from the vehicle on foot, per the BPD statement.
The suspect who ran from the car produced a handgun and fired at the officer. The officer returned fire and fatally struck the man.
Officers rendered first aid, but the suspect was declared dead at the scene by medical personnel.
The BPD statement noted that one officer fired, and he was equipped with a body-worn camera, which has footage that will be made available to the public “as the investigation proceeds.”
The officer who fired has been placed on paid administrative leave during the course of the investigation.
The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.