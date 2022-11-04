 Skip to main content
BPD: One in critical after shooting in east Bakersfield

Bakersfield Police reported a man was left in critical condition after a shooting Thursday in east Bakersfield.

BPD officers responded to an alert from ShotSpotter, which notifies the agency of shootings in certain parts of the city, at 5:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

