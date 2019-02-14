One man is dead and two are injured after a shooting occurred on the 1400 block of Flower Street, the Bakersfield Police Department said Thursday evening.
BPD expects officers to remain on the scene for several hours.
Few details on the shooting are available as of Thursday evening.
In addition to the deceased man, two men suffered minor injuries and were treated at a local hospital as a result of the shooting said BPD Public Information Officer Nathan McCauley.
BPD first responded to reports of the shooting at approximately 4:30 p.m., McCauley said.
No information on the suspect has been released thus far.
