BPD: One arrested after truck crashes into home

Bakersfield Police officers arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence Sunday, after receiving reports of a truck driving recklessly through a neighborhood.
Officers arrested Jesse Prado, 24, after a BPD investigation revealed he was “spinning donuts at two different residential intersections,” near East 3rd and Clifton streets, around 1:55 p.m., “when he struck two homes, two vehicles, and a fence,” according to a BPD news release.
“The vehicle was reportedly colliding with parked vehicles and a home,” the release added.
Prado was arrested on suspicion of DUI, reckless driving and felony vandalism.
Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.