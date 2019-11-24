Bakersfield Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of South Tulare Street on Saturday night. The victim, who suffered a minor gunshot wound, was standing outside of his residence when the suspect approached him on foot and fired several rounds at the victim.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition. The suspect fled from the scene on foot and is outstanding. The suspect is described as a black male, standing at 6 feet 4 inches. He has a tall, slim build and was wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and jeans and is armed with a black handgun.
Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.
