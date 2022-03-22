BPD officials ask for public’s help to ID suspects who stole from Old Navy

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects wanted for grand theft.
The offense occurred at Old Navy in the 9200 block of Rosedale Highway at around 3:03 p.m. Feb. 8
The first suspects is described as a white man in his mid-20s, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 150 to 200 pounds, with short dark hair, wearing a maroon/black baseball cap, a face mask, a black shirt with white skulls & maroon roses and black pants. He has a tattoo on his left arm and hand.
The second suspect is a white woman in her mid-20s, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 200 to 250 pounds, with blonde hair, wearing a face mask, a black tank top and blue jeans. She has a tattoo on her right tricep.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Antonio Orozco at 661-852-7007 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.