Two Bakersfield police officers acted within department policy when they shot and killed a man when they responded to a domestic violence call in July, Bakersfield Police Department's Critical Incident Review Board has found.
The board determined that all shots fired by officers Matthew Aquino and Louis Rodriguez were in line with the law, a news release said.
BPD Chief Lyle Martin agreed with the review board and both officers have been returned to full duty.
Anthony James Gonzalez, 36, of Bakersfield was pronounced dead at the scene on July 9 after the two officers fired their weapons, according to BPD reports at the time.
They were responding to a domestic violence call just before 2 a.m. in the 3000 block of Nelson Street.
When officers arrived they came in contact with Gonzalez at the front of the residence, which is where the shooting occurred, according to BPD.
A firearm was recovered at the scene, according to BPD.
Both officers were placed on routine administrative leave pending the review.
(1) comment
routine administrative leave... does that mean they were paid for 5 months to stay at home while an investigation took place? ..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.