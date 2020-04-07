Bakersfield Police Department officers have begun wearing cloth face coverings while on duty in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Officers can also wear N95 masks, gloves and eye protection when necessary, according to a BPD news release, which also stated those items must be reserved for the most critical moments.
